Chinese telecom Huawei pledges support for women's participation in Kenya's STEM sector

Xinhua) 09:54, February 12, 2025

NAIROBI, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom firm Huawei has pledged support for Kenya's efforts to increase the participation of women and girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as part of the country's digital transformation agenda, the company said Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, to mark the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, executives from Huawei Kenya said that achieving gender parity in STEM is crucial for fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth in East Africa's largest economy.

Gao Junhui, chief finance officer of Huawei Kenya, underscored the need to eliminate cultural and institutional barriers preventing women and girls from pursuing science-related careers.

"The journey toward full inclusivity in STEM is not an easy one but necessary. Together, we must break barriers, challenge biases, and create pathways for women and girls to thrive in STEM," Gao said, adding eliminating gender gap in science related disciplines will unlock vast but untapped talent, drive innovation, economic growth, and social transformation.

The International Day for Women and Girls in Science, observed annually on Feb. 11, advocates for bridging the gender gap in a historically male-dominated field while promoting sustainability, peace, and shared prosperity. The 2025 edition, marking the 10th anniversary of the day's founding by the United Nations, will be held under the theme "Unpacking STEM careers: Her Voice in Science."

Maureen Mwaniki, director of Public Affairs and Chairlady at Women in Tech at Huawei Kenya, highlighted the role of investments in training, mentorship, and apprenticeship in increasing the number of girls excelling in technology-related careers.

Mwaniki noted that Kenya has made strides in narrowing the gender gap in STEM through affirmative action, progressive policies and legislation, and robust community awareness initiatives.

Michael Kamau, manager of the Huawei ICT Academy, said the firm has prioritized digital inclusion by encouraging more women and girls to enroll in specialized courses such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

Young women's participation in Huawei-sponsored digital skills competitions at national, regional, and global levels has been instrumental in accelerating Kenya's transition to an inclusive, knowledge-based economy, Kamau added.

