Huawei announces mega initiatives to expedite Bangladesh's development in ICT sector

DHAKA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's telecommunication giant Huawei has announced several mega initiatives to help expedite Bangladesh's development in the ICT sector.

The initiatives, announced at the inauguration of Huawei's new office in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Thursday, will be implemented in collaboration with multiple entities focusing on the country's intelligent advancement.

According to Huawei, the initiatives include working with Dhaka University to establish an intelligent classroom, co-launching a joint innovation lab with the Bangladeshi government's ICT Division, and introducing the China-Bangladesh fintech exchange program designed for Bangladeshi financial sector experts.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that as the world's leading provider of ICT infrastructure, Huawei has been operating in Bangladesh for the last 26 years with a down-to-earth and steady approach. It took the lead in the development of Bangladesh's ICT industry from 2G to 5G and grew into an important digital communication equipment supplier in the country.

"I am very pleased to see that Chinese enterprises have a positive outlook on the future of Bangladesh," said Yao.

"Huawei has emerged as a trusted partner in the nation's journey toward technological advancement," Md Emdad UI Bari, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), said.

"I would like to acknowledge that Huawei's unwavering commitment to our country is evident through its substantial investments, technical assistance, consultancy and innovative solutions that have propelled our telecommunications sector to new heights. Huawei's contribution to expanding connectivity, especially in remote areas, aligned with our national priorities of inclusive and digital empowerment," he said.

During the event, the Bangladesh Broadband Connectivity Research Report, prepared by the BTRC and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, was officially released. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of broadband development in Bangladesh.

