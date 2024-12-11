China's Huawei supports Tunisia's smart education

Xinhua) 13:14, December 11, 2024

Tunisian Minister of Communication Technologies Sofiene Hemissi speaks at the CCK-Huawei Technology Summit 2024 in Tunis, Tunisia, on Dec. 10, 2024. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

TUNIS, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's tech giant Huawei and Tunisia's El-Khawarizmi Computing Center (CCK) held the CCK-Huawei Technology Summit 2024 on Tuesday in Tunisia's capital city, Tunis, with the aim of enhancing Tunisia's smart education.

"Tunisia has made education one of the priority pillars of its national strategy; we have been gradually taking advantage of technological advances to promote innovation," Tunisian Minister of Communication Technologies Sofiene Hemissi said at the summit.

The Tunisian minister added that his country is proud to be in partnership with Huawei, and the summit is "a big opportunity to develop Tunisia's working methods and strategies in education by making good use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to make a better future for Tunisia's future generations."

"As one of the global leaders in the technological fields, Huawei continues to impress us in Tunisia with fairly professional, fast, and efficient services, it is a strategic partner, as well as a respectful and trusted partner for Tunisia," CCK Director General Saoussen Krichen told Xinhua.

The CCK provides internet services for the higher education and scientific research sector in Tunisia.

Huawei built the first higher education and research cloud computing system in Tunisia, which provides 14 Tunisian universities with the capability for AI and big data computation, said Qin Zhaobing, vice president of Huawei Northern Africa.

According to Qin, Huawei has established strategic partnerships with 68 Tunisian universities, and more than 7,000 students have joined the Huawei Information and Communication Technologies Academy in Tunisia.

Huawei will support the Tunisian government in the next five years to train another 10,000 digital talents in 5G, cloud computing, and AI, Qin added.

People attend the CCK-Huawei Technology Summit 2024 in Tunis, Tunisia, on Dec. 10, 2024. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)