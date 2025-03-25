China refutes claims of former Philippine president Duterte seeking asylum

Xinhua) 09:00, March 25, 2025

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that China has never received any asylum application from former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte or his family.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to media reports claiming that, according to "informed sources," Duterte had sought asylum from China before being arrested under an International Criminal Court warrant.

"Duterte's visit to Hong Kong was a private vacation," Guo told a daily news briefing, adding that the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has issued an official response, and relevant Philippine parties have also commented on the matter.

Guo emphasized that certain claims from so-called "informed sources" are either fabricated or driven by ulterior motives. He urged the media to exercise discernment and avoid endorsing such claims without proper verification.

