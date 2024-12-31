Aftermath of fire in Manila, the Philippines

Xinhua) 19:31, December 31, 2024

An investigator from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) works at a burnt home in Manila, the Philippines, Dec. 31, 2024. The fire killed five children trapped inside their burning home on Monday night. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Charred belongings are seen inside a burnt room in Manila, the Philippines, Dec. 31, 2024. The fire killed five children trapped inside their burning home on Monday night. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)