China willing to expand all-round cooperation with ADB: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 08:30, March 25, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda on Monday in Beijing, expressing willingness to further expand all-round cooperation between China and the ADB.

Li said in recent years, affected by geopolitical turbulence and rising protectionism, the world economy has recovered slowly with increased instability and uncertainty.

Li called on Asian countries to strengthen solidarity and coordination, adhere to multilateralism, advance regional economic integration, break down barriers to the flow of trade, investment and technology, and maintain the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains.

At the same time, all sides should strengthen macro policy coordination, deepen exchanges and cooperation in science and technology innovation, enhance the efficiency and resilience of the Asian economy, better withstand various risks, and join hands to achieve common development, Li added.

Noting that the ADB is an important multilateral development institution in the Asia-Pacific region, Li said China is ready to further expand all-round cooperation with the ADB, push the partnership to a new level, better achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and provide more public goods for the region.

The premier said both sides should strengthen financial cooperation in such fields as environmental protection, green and low-carbon development, elderly care and medical care, and deepen knowledge cooperation in such fields as the development of emerging industries, fiscal and tax system reform, and aging response.

China is ready to share its useful experience in poverty reduction and digital economy with other developing members in the Asia-Pacific to support them in better meeting challenges and achieving sustainable development, said Li.

Kanda said at a time when international trade is increasingly fragmented, China is committed to further deepening reform and high-level opening-up, which not only achieves steady growth of its own economy, but also makes important contributions to economic growth in Asia and the world at large.

ADB attaches great importance to cooperation with China, and is willing to take the 40th anniversary of cooperative ties as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with China in knowledge innovation, green development and other fields, promote the development of the Asia-Pacific region, and push the cooperative partnership between both sides to a higher level.

