Commentary: Jointly build Asia-Pacific community with a shared future through high-quality development

Xinhua) 11:18, November 11, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, coincides with the forum's 35th anniversary. Over the past 35 years, Asia-Pacific regional cooperation has yielded fruitful results thanks to joint efforts by regional economies, driven by a commitment to openness and inclusiveness.

Upholding open regionalism, APEC cooperation has accelerated regional development, enabling the region to become a growth center for the global economy, a stabilizing force, and a hub of cooperation.

On Friday, Xinhua Institute, Xinhua's high-end think tank, released in Lima a report titled Jointly Promoting High-Quality Development and Building an Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future. The report reviews the progress achieved by APEC in promoting regional economic integration and trade liberalization since its establishment, and showcases China's actions, ideas, and solutions in promoting economic growth and deepening regional cooperation.

Today, facing unprecedented risks and challenges that cannot be addressed by any single economy alone, Asia-Pacific economies should conduct closer cooperation to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, jointly overcome obstacles, and achieve shared development and prosperity in the region.

Efforts to boost regional cooperation should focus on high-quality development. Traditional development models no longer meet the increasing demands for a better life among the region's people, making the transition toward high-quality development a common task, particularly for developing economies.

That means prioritizing innovation as a key driver of development, promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly progress, and bridging development gaps so all people in the Asia-Pacific can share the benefits of growth.

With initiatives like building a community with a shared future for mankind, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, China has actively promoted Asia-Pacific cooperation, providing substantial opportunities and momentum for Asia-Pacific development.

Currently, China is advancing the Chinese modernization through high-quality development, supporting Asia-Pacific growth through its commitment to innovation and green development, and creating new opportunities for regional partners through expanded higher-standard opening-up.

Looking to the future, China is set to make even greater contributions to building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future featuring openness and inclusiveness, innovative growth, connectivity, and win-win cooperation.

