'The Big Picture' season 5, episode 2: 'The Sky’s the Limit'

People's Daily Online) 14:49, March 24, 2025

"The Big Picture" returns for a fifth season, showcasing the economic dynamism of the Hainan Free Trade Port and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area – pivotal regions in China's ongoing economic transformation.

Filming in cities like Haikou, Sanya, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Hong Kong, the series interviews local government officials, economists and business representatives to showcase the vibrant economic development and open trade policies of China's southern coastal regions.

In the second episode, host Mark Llewellyn dives into the energy of Guangzhou and Shenzhen — two of China's most vibrant cities brimming with opportunity.

From Guangzhou, home to tens of thousands of foreign-owned companies and a rich cultural heritage, to Shenzhen, which has transformed from a small fishing village into an innovative, international metropolis, this episode uncovers the forces driving their success.

The episode also features an exclusive look inside DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, and interviews with the visionaries shaping the future of technology.

"The Big Picture" is a financial documentary series produced by People's Daily Online Australia, focusing on cooperation and development between China and Australia in the fields of economics, science, research, education and business. The program aims to promote understanding and cooperation between the two countries through in-depth reporting and on-site investigations.

The fifth season of "The Big Picture" is broadcast on the global news platform Ticker News and People's Daily Online. This program was produced by People's Daily Australia in collaboration with Sticky Toffee Media.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)