Chinese ambassador calls for China, Australia AI cooperation

Xinhua) 10:37, March 05, 2025

CANBERRA, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian has called on Australia to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation with China.

"Taking restrictive measures against DeepSeek under the pretext of 'security risks' is an attempt to overstretch the concept of national security and politicize trade and tech issues. This would hinder technological progress worldwide and is detrimental to global economic recovery and development," Xiao wrote in a signed article published on Monday in the commentary section of the Australian.

In the article, he elaborated on China's positive contribution to the global development of AI technology and data protection, and called on China and Australia to strengthen cooperation in the field of AI.

China's AI efforts are driving global technological progress. In recent years, new breakthroughs in AI technology have become a key driver of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, he said, adding DeepSeek is one of the outstanding representatives in this field, providing a low-cost, high-performance model for AI development in countries around the world, including Australia.

DeepSeek has accelerated the democratization of the latest AI advancements, propelling the global technology industry to new heights, and it has received widespread acclaim from international tech giants, Xiao said.

Besides, China extremely prioritizes data security in AI development. It has never required, nor will it require, companies or individuals to collect or store data illegally. In the field of AI, China has always maintained a dual focus on development and regulation, ensuring strict protection of data security, he said.

Currently, China is working with more than 100 countries and regional organizations to implement the global data security and AI governance initiatives put forward by China over the last five years.

"In contrast to some AI companies that conceal data processing details under the guise of 'commercial confidentiality,' DeepSeek not only implements privacy policies that comply with the most stringent international standards, but also clearly outlines the location and methods of data storage," said the ambassador.

The company uses advanced data encryption and anonymization technologies to ensure that user data is not misused, earning high praise from AI experts worldwide, including those from Australia, he said.

As the AI era accelerates, China is ready to work with Australia to jointly build an open, inclusive, equitable, secure, and non-discriminatory AI development environment, Xiao said.

