Home>>
China lodges solemn representations to Australia over deliberate intrusion into its airspace
(Xinhua) 16:56, February 13, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has made solemn representations to Australia over an Australian military plane's deliberate intrusion into China's airspace, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.
Guo made the remarks when answering a query concerning the intrusion that took place over China's Xisha Islands, which he said violated China's sovereignty and jeopardized China's national security.
"The expelling actions the Chinese side took are justified, legal, professional and restrained," said the spokesperson.
Guo said China had made solemn representations to Australia in this regard, demanding it cease its infringement and provocation and stop undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Australian PM wishes for stronger ties with China
- New pair of giant pandas make debut in Australia
- China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters
- China in technical talks with Australia over lifting lobster import ban
- China's commerce ministry confirms resumption of imports from two Australian meat firms
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.