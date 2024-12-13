China in technical talks with Australia over lifting lobster import ban

Xinhua) 09:40, December 13, 2024

Staff members check the appearance of rock lobsters at the Welshpool live lobster facility of the Geraldton Fishermen's Co-operative (GFC) in Perth, Australia, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and Australia have been engaging in technical communications to address the quarantine issues concerning Australian lobsters exported to China, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

It is hoped that both sides will continue to uphold mutual respect, pursue mutually beneficial cooperation, and properly resolve respective economic and trade concerns, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.

