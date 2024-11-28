Australian National University forum discusses China's energy transformation

November 28, 2024

CANBERRA, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 24th annual China Update, a leading Australian forum for in-depth discussion and analysis of the Chinese economy, has discussed China's energy transformation, which was attended by leading academics, policymakers and government representatives.

Participants shared their latest research on the theme of "The Great Energy Transformation in China" on Monday and Tuesday in Canberra, at the forum presented by the Australian National University College of Asia &the Pacific.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian told the forum that China and Australia have a wide range of prospects for cooperation in the fields of green economy, energy transition and coping with climate change, and the two countries should actively build new growth poles for pragmatic cooperation, which will continue to benefit the people of China and Australia.

A statement of the forum said China's energy transformation encompasses multifaceted strategies ranging from investment in renewable energy, development of low-emission technologies, to more stringent policy regulations on emissions.

The forum aimed to identify new opportunities and challenges for deepening energy transformation in China, and for carrying out much needed international energy cooperation, it said.

China has started the strive to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, setting in motion a new effort for the transition to a green, sustainable, and cleaner economy.

