China's commerce ministry confirms resumption of imports from two Australian meat firms

Global Times) 08:46, December 06, 2024

The Chinese commerce ministry on Thursday confirmed the resumption of exports of compliant products from two Australian meat processors to China and called on companies from the two countries to continue to expand economic and trade cooperation in traditional and emerging fields.

Following verification and evaluation of rectification measures provided by the Australian side, China on Tuesday approved the resumption of exports from two Australian meat processors that met relevant requirements to China, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of China (MOFCOM), said on Thursday in response to a question regarding the matter.

"Since last year, through joint efforts, China and Australia have achieved positive progress on a series of economic and trade issues. This demonstrates that by adhering to mutual respect, fostering mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthening communication and dialogue, the two sides can effectively address their respective economic and trade concerns," the spokesperson stressed.

China encourages companies from both nations to deepen and broaden economic and trade cooperation in traditional and emerging areas so as to foster high-quality bilateral trade relations for the benefit of the two peoples, said He.

The remarks were made in response to a question that Australian government has stated that China lifted import restrictions on two Australian meat plants, indicating the removal of trade restrictions on all 10 Australian slaughterhouses previously banned from 2020 to 2022, allowing the full resumption of relevant imports from Australia.

According to media reports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that China has lifted restrictions on exports from Australian meat works, which would potentially pave the way for more exports of beef to China.

Regarding the matter, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, also said on Tuesday that China stands ready to work with Australia to continue properly resolving each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation in an effort to foster more mature and stable bilateral relations for the benefit of the two peoples.

On Tuesday, exports of meat products from two Australian companies produced on or after December 3 which can meet China's relevant requirements have resumed, according to an updated list published on the website of the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The updated records of the list - List of meat eligible for export to China from countries or regions that meet the requirements of assessment and review - show that from May 2020 to January 2022, a total of 10 Australian meat processors were suspended from exporting to China.

In December 2023, the GAC approved imports from three Australian meat processors, and in May 2024, five additional processors were cleared to resume exports. As of now, all 10 previously banned Australian meat processors have been approved to export to China.

Besides, an additional Australian beef enterprise received approval to export beef products compliant with China's requirements from July 2, 2024, according to the updated records of the GAC list.

