Australia's leading luxury wine brand deepens ties with China
CANBERRA, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Top Australian winemaker Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), the owner of Penfolds, Australia's leading luxury wine brand, was deepening its ties with China's wine industry.
The Melbourne-headquartered TWE, one of the world's largest wine companies, looked to the long-term growth and success of both the Australian and Chinese wine industries, according to Penfolds' Managing Director Tom King.
The company emphasized the importance of mutual learning and expressed enthusiasm about facilitating knowledge exchange and cross-cultural collaboration, King said.
"We're proud of our history with China's wine industry, which started when the first bottle of Penfolds was exported from South Australia to Shanghai in 1893," the latest edition of The Drinks Business, a global drinks trade publication, quoted King as saying in an article.
