'The Big Picture' season 5, episode 1: 'The Rise of Hainan Island'

People's Daily Online) 16:17, March 10, 2025

The fifth season of "The Big Picture" takes viewers to the Hainan Free Trade Port and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The production team filmed in cities such as Haikou, Sanya, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Hong Kong, interviewing local government officials, economists, and business representatives. The series showcases the vibrant economic development and highly open trade policies of China's southern coastal regions to Australian audiences.

The first episode, titled "The Rise of Hainan Island," is hosted by Mark Llewellyn. It provides an in-depth look at the Hainan Free Trade Port from multiple perspectives. Through the areas of economic growth, foreign trade, tourism, and cultural development, the episode comprehensively explores Hainan Province's current development, policy advantages, and future potential. It also highlights opportunities for cooperation between Hainan and Australia in trade, investment, and other fields.

"The Big Picture" is a financial documentary series produced by People's Daily Online Australia. It focuses on economic, scientific, educational, and corporate collaborations between China and Australia. Through in-depth reporting and on-site investigations, the program delivers authoritative and professional financial insights, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries in the economic sector.

The fifth season of "The Big Picture" is broadcast on the global news platform Ticker News and People's Daily Online. The first episode of the program was produced by People's Daily Online Australia, in collaboration with Sticky Toffee Media and People's Daily Online Hainan.

