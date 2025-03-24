Smart home appliances become new darlings of young consumers

People's Daily Online, March 24, 2025

Smart home appliances are rapidly becoming the new darlings of young consumers, thanks to the accelerated application of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the home appliance industry.

A buyer learns about a smart refrigerator of Hisense at the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

According to international data forecasts, the shipment volume of smart home appliances in the Chinese market is expected to reach 281 million units by 2025, representing a 7.8 percent year-on-year increase.

At an electronics store in Beijing's Chaoyang district, a young couple born after 2000 found themselves captivated by a smart robot vacuum cleaner.

A salesperson explained that the device responds to voice commands and features an efficient cleaning engine that precisely designs routes to quickly clean an entire home. Using 3D multi-dimensional obstacle avoidance technology, it navigates without bumping into furniture.

The couple were satisfied with the vacuum cleaner, as it looked impressive and could actually understand human commands, which would help ease their burden of cleaning significantly.

A shopping guide at the store said that network-connected home appliances with a reservation mode and remote-control capabilities are top sellers, particularly among young consumers. "Today's young people prioritize convenience, multi-functionality, and technological sophistication when purchasing home appliances. They're highly receptive to smart home appliances," the shopping guide said.

As "digital natives" who grew up immersed in the internet and digital devices, young consumers are becoming the main buyers of smart appliances. Survey data shows that over 90 percent of China's smart appliance consumers are under 40 years old.

A 29-year-old woman surnamed Wang who purchased a new apartment last year chose to outfit her entire home with smart appliances.

"Through my smartphone app, I can control my air conditioner, air purifier, water heater, washing machine, and other home appliances. I can remotely operate my washer and dryer or turn on the air conditioning before I arrive home. When I get home, I just say 'I'm home' to my smart speaker, which automatically turns on lights in the living room and plays music," Wang said.

A staff member introduces a smart home appliance of a company in Ningxiang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

These smart devices have saved her considerable time and energy, making her life more convenient and efficient.

During the 2024 "618" shopping festival, the transaction volume for smart wall-mounted toilets, smart leather beds, smart shower systems, and energy-efficient flat-screen TVs on Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com increased by over 100 percent year on year.

Young consumers are a crucial driving force behind the development of smart home appliances, said Hong Yong, an associate researcher at the e-commerce research institute of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce.

Hong added that smart appliances have quickly integrated into young people's daily lives, becoming assistants in their pursuit of a better lifestyle.

Smart home appliances simplify household chores and improve efficiency, aligning with young people's pursuit of convenience.

According to the 2024 China Youth Consumption Trends Report, smart home appliances saw their transaction volume increase by several times last year. Young consumers particularly favor robot vacuum cleaners, smart washing machines, and intelligent kitchen equipment, which ease the burden of household chores and give them more time to spend with family and pursue their interests.

Home appliance industry analyst Liang Zhenpeng explained that the "lazy economy" is flourishing and smart home appliances are becoming increasingly diverse and affordable. Many young people hope to leverage technological advances to reduce the time they spend on household chores.

In addition, the technological and innovative features of smart home appliances are major draws for tech-savvy youth who readily embrace new technologies.

The energy-saving and environmentally friendly attributes of smart home appliances resonate with young consumers' green consumption concepts. According to a report on Gen Z's home appliance consumption, when purchasing home appliances, 99.25 percent of Gen Z users focus on the energy consumption and carbon emission levels of devices, with nearly 70 percent prioritizing low-energy products.

Smart home appliances are becoming symbols of a new lifestyle for young consumers, not only bringing convenience but also reflecting their pursuit of advanced technology and a personalized, green lifestyle.

While the evolution of consumer demands and technological advancements drive the upgrade of smart home appliances, firms in the home appliance industry are adjusting their product strategies according to young people's preferences to launch home appliances that better match their personalities and pace of life.

Meanwhile, many home appliance brands are actively offering solutions for whole-house smart home appliances by targeting young consumers' pursuit of intelligent living.

In the future, home appliances will become more intelligent and energy-saving thanks to the widespread application of AI, IoT, and environmental protection technologies, Hong said, adding that a sound system of whole-house smart home appliances will provide better user experiences.

