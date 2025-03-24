Home>>
French FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 17:00, March 24, 2025
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-No l Barrot will visit China from March 27 to 28, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.
Jean-No l Barrot will pay the visit at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs.
