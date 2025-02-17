China to deepen cooperation with France in various fields: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot after attending the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with France, guided by the important consensus reached by their heads of state, to continuously advance cooperation in diverse fields, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot after attending the Munich Security Conference.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's milestone visit to France last year, marking the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, has opened a new chapter in China-France relations, Wang said.

China and France are both permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council and major countries of global influence, Wang said, adding that their relationship has strategic value and exemplary significance beyond the bilateral level. He noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the UN.

Wang said that the two sides should uphold their tradition of independence and self-reliance, adhere to openness and win-win cooperation and act as stabilizing forces in maintaining international order and promoting global growth.

Noting that trade frictions are issues in the process of cooperation between China and the European Union (EU), Wang expressed confidence that as comprehensive strategic partners, China and France -- as well as China and the EU -- have the wisdom and capability to properly resolve these issues.

The top Chinese diplomat said he hopes the EU will uphold open cooperation, support free trade, and work with China in the same direction while accommodating each other's legitimate concerns. China, he added, stands ready to continue constructive dialogue with the EU on this matter.

Barrot said France appreciates China's firm and clear voice in support of multilateralism at the Munich Security Conference and values China's role as a stabilizing force in global governance. He added that France and China should work together to play a leadership role in upholding multilateralism and improving international governance.

France will continue to adhere to the one-China policy and is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, making full use of the high-level dialogue mechanism, Barrot said. He added that France supports deepening strong economic and trade relations between France and China, as well as between the EU and China, properly handling trade differences, and jointly resisting protectionism.

The two officials exchanged views on artificial intelligence, climate change, and maritime cooperation, agreeing to strengthen cooperation in global governance and promote international solidarity in addressing global challenges.

They also discussed the Ukraine issue, with Wang reiterating China's position and principles. He expressed hope for steady progress in peace talks based on consensus among all parties and the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework to ultimately achieve long-term peace and stability on the continent.

The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on the Gaza conflict, promote de-escalation, and return to the "two-state solution."

They also exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue and other matters.

