Xi's special representative to attend AI summit in France

Xinhua) 16:29, February 07, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Zhang Guoqing will travel to France from Feb. 9 to 12 for the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the invitation of the host, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Zhang is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and a vice premier of the State Council.

