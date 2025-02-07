Home>>
Xi's special representative to attend AI summit in France
(Xinhua) 16:29, February 07, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Zhang Guoqing will travel to France from Feb. 9 to 12 for the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the invitation of the host, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday.
Zhang is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and a vice premier of the State Council.
