We Are China

Chinese cultural event in front of Notre-Dame de Paris

Xinhua) 09:21, December 19, 2024

PARIS, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese actors performed a flash mob hand-puppet theater rendition of Notre-Dame de Paris on Dec. 15, in front of the newly reopened cathedral. The event was part of the "Chinese Tour in France's Most Beautiful Villages," aimed at enhancing Franco-Chinese cultural exchanges.

Chinese actors perform a hand-puppet theater play "Notre-Dame de Paris" in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese actors perform a hand-puppet theater play "Notre-Dame de Paris" in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese actors perform a hand-puppet theater play "Notre-Dame de Paris" in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Tourists try hand puppets in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A tourist tries a hand puppet in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

An interior view of the restored Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is pictured during its inauguration ceremony in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)