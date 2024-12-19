Chinese cultural event in front of Notre-Dame de Paris
PARIS, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese actors performed a flash mob hand-puppet theater rendition of Notre-Dame de Paris on Dec. 15, in front of the newly reopened cathedral. The event was part of the "Chinese Tour in France's Most Beautiful Villages," aimed at enhancing Franco-Chinese cultural exchanges.
Chinese actors perform a hand-puppet theater play "Notre-Dame de Paris" in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Chinese actors perform a hand-puppet theater play "Notre-Dame de Paris" in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Chinese actors perform a hand-puppet theater play "Notre-Dame de Paris" in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Tourists try hand puppets in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A tourist tries a hand puppet in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
An interior view of the restored Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is pictured during its inauguration ceremony in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
