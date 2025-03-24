Chinese premier delivers keynote speech at China Development Forum 2025

Xinhua) 11:06, March 24, 2025

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2025 on Sunday in Beijing, and delivered a keynote speech.

The China Development Forum 2025 is scheduled from March 23 to 24. The theme of this year's forum is "Unleashing Development Momentum for Stable Growth of Global Economy."

