Chinese commerce minister meets Broadcom CEO

Xinhua) 13:14, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom, a technology company headquartered in the United States, in Beijing on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on topics including Broadcom's business development in China and cooperation between Chinese and U.S. technology companies, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

China is accelerating the development of new quality productive forces, actively promoting the deep integration of the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence and the real economy, advancing an "AI Plus" initiative, and fostering the growth of the intelligent industry, Wang said.

This will provide more opportunities for cooperation among global high-tech enterprises and technological advancements in related fields will also bring more benefits to humanity, he noted.

Wang emphasized that in the face of a complex and challenging international landscape, China remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding its opening up to the world.

China is committed to creating a stable, transparent and predictable investment environment for multinational corporations operating in the country, Wang said.

He added that China welcomes U.S. companies, including Broadcom, to continue investing in the Chinese market and to share in its development opportunities.

Tan said China has been continuously advancing technological innovation as well as opening up and cooperation in recent years and has achieved remarkable accomplishments.

It is the stability and certainty of the Chinese government and its policies that enable enterprises to better forecast the market and drive innovation, Tan added.

He said that Broadcom will continue to provide stable and high-quality products and services to Chinese customers and partners and support China's high-quality development.

