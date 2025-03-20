Interview: China's steady economic growth brings global opportunities, says expert

DUBAI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's steady economic growth is providing valuable opportunities for the rest of the world as the global economy is facing increasing uncertainties, said Kassem Tofailli, president of the Arab Chinese Cooperation and Development Association.

Thanks to the Chinese government's policies to manage risks, China's economy continues to grow, in contrast to turbulances in many other parts of the world, Tofailli told Xinhua during the China-UAE Trade and Investment Forum, a promotional event for the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

As China continues to advance the opening-up policy, the global economy will benefit from greater opportunities that China's development creates, he noted.

Tofailli referred to the supply chain expo as "a very interesting concept." Having attended the first two editions of the expo, he looks forward to participating in the third session in July.

"This is also a testament to China's opening-up policy and its efforts to ensure greater freedom of movement in supply chains, countering disruptions caused by certain countries," he said.

The Chinese economy, he said, has undergone significant transformation in recent years, particularly with modernization across various sectors. He stressed the crucial role of technology in this process and expressed optimism about China's economic future.

As for ongoing global trade tensions, Tofailli deplored such actions as to wage trade wars and raise tariff barriers.

"I think this policy of initiating trade wars and increasing tariffs across the board will backfire on the initiators at the end of the day," he said. "The world economy is highly interconnected, and any attempt to disrupt trade through artificial means is unsustainable."

He said the best way forward is for countries to negotiate mutually beneficial agreements and promote free trade to enhance global economic connectivity.

"The only solution for us is to negotiate good deals between countries, open up more economies, and allow the whole world to enjoy free trade and free connections," he said.

