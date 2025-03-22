Chinese commerce minister meets Eli Lilly CEO, reaffirming China's opening-up commitment

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Friday that China remained steadfast in its commitment to expanding opening-up, despite the complex international landscape.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with David A. Ricks, the CEO of the U.S.-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

Multinational corporations are a steadfast force of globalization, Wang said, adding that China hopes Eli Lilly and other foreign-funded companies will continue to invest in China and share the opportunities and dividends of Chinese modernization.

The company is welcome to establish innovation incubators in China and to collaborate with Chinese companies in developing and introducing more innovative products and services that will benefit the people of China and countries around the world, the minister added.

China's "two sessions" this year have sent positive signals for foreign investment, Ricks said, noting his company will increase investment and expand production capacity in China.

