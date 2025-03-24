China, Serbia agree to deepen trade, economic cooperation

Xinhua) 10:36, March 24, 2025

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic meets with a Chinese business delegation led by Ren Hongbin, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 21, 2025. A Chinese business delegation has just concluded its visit to Serbia from March 19 to March 21, during which Chinese and Serbian companies reached multiple cooperation intentions in cross-border e-commerce, agricultural trade and information technology. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

BELGRADE, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese business delegation has just concluded its visit to Serbia, during which Chinese and Serbian companies reached multiple cooperation intentions in cross-border e-commerce, agricultural trade and information technology.

During the visit from March 19 to March 21, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with the delegation, led by Ren Hongbin, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

In addition, Ren held talks with Serbian government officials, business associations and Expo institutions while attending the China-Serbia Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum.

Speaking at the forum, Ren reaffirmed China's commitment to expanding cooperation in trade and investment, consolidating existing areas of cooperation, and exploring innovative cooperation in multiple fields.

He also voiced China's support for Serbia's hosting of the 2027 Belgrade Specialized Expo and invited Serbian businesses to participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo.

Meanwhile, the Serbia side said that amid increasing global economic uncertainties, China can bring stability to Serbia's development, and Serbia is willing to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with China to achieve mutually beneficial growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)