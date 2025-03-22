China launches new satellite group
A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying a group of satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 21, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 7:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Yunyao-1 43-48 satellites into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket, placing a group of satellites into space.
The rocket blasted off at 7:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Yunyao-1 43-48 satellites into the preset orbit.
A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying a group of satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 21, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 7:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Yunyao-1 43-48 satellites into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying a group of satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 21, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 7:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Yunyao-1 43-48 satellites into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying a group of satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 21, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 7:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the Yunyao-1 43-48 satellites into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.