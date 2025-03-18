We Are China

China's commercial space company launches eight satellites

Ecns.cn) 16:20, March 18, 2025

A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

China's commercial space company Galactic Energy sent the Yunyao-1 55-60 satellites and the AIRSAT 06 and 07 satellites into space. It was the 18th flight mission of the CERES-1 carrier rocket.

