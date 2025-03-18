China's commercial space company launches eight satellites
A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
China's commercial space company Galactic Energy sent the Yunyao-1 55-60 satellites and the AIRSAT 06 and 07 satellites into space. It was the 18th flight mission of the CERES-1 carrier rocket.
A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
A CERES-1 carrier rocket carrying eight satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.