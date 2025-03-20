Airports evolve from transit points to tourist destinations

A passenger poses for a photo with a giant sculpture of local snack "Roujiamo", or Chinese hamburger, at the departure hall of Terminal 5 of Xi'an Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Recently, the world's first on-site cultural relics display museum set inside an airport was unveiled at Xi'an Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, attracting numerous visitors eager to view cultural relics.

An increasing number of airports in China are seamlessly blending consumption and cultural scenarios to provide people with more diverse offerings, from dining and shopping to photography and exhibitions. Airports are no longer merely departure or arrival points but are transforming into tourist destinations.

Primary school students from Hong Kong pose for photos at Beijing Daxing International Airport. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Beijing Daxing International Airport now houses over 500 retail shops offering diverse products, from time-honored Chinese brands to trendy cultural and creative products, catering to the diversified needs of passengers. Additionally, the airport provides services including delivering purchases to boarding gates within 30 minutes or to customers' homes. As a result, the airport has earned the playful nickname "Daxing shopping mall" among internet users.

Since its opening in September 2019, the airport has been a popular attraction. During that year's National Day holiday, it welcomed over 500,000 tourist visits.

As more airports enhance passenger experiences with distinctive local features, social media users eagerly share their recommendations. For example, Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province showcases its famous local flowers with year-round flower stalls in the terminal, sometimes complemented by exhibitions featuring Yunnan's specialties like coffee beans and gastrodia elata, a traditional Chinese herb.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, Haikou Meilan International Airport, Baiyun International Airport, and Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport were recognized in the prestigious 2024 Airport Service Quality Awards recently announced by the Airports Council International.

In particular, Beijing Daxing International Airport won six awards including the best airport for passenger throughput between 25 million and 40 million, the most convenient, cleanest, and most pleasant airport in the Asia-Pacific region. This marked the fifth consecutive year that the airport has received the best airport award in its category.

Photo shows a view of Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Ting)

Often described as a city's "aerial gateway," airports strive to create a lasting first impression for visitors through innovative measures.

In late February, the "Reading China in Museums" exhibition was launched at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport. Featuring themes of history, culture, revolution, art, nature, science, and archaeological achievements, the exhibition comprehensively showcased China's fine traditional Chinese culture, revolutionary heritage, and advanced socialist culture, creating a culturally immersive atmosphere and enhancing passenger experience.

Going forward, the airport plans to transform itself into an urban gateway integrating transportation and cultural experiences.

Hosting themed exhibitions has become an important cross-sector approach for airports and an effective way for museums to extend their services, allowing travelers to discover cultural beauty during their journeys.

For instance, an exhibition about Beijing's central axis, co-hosted by the Capital Museum of China and Beijing Daxing International Airport, was opened to the public free of charge on the fifth floor of the airport.

