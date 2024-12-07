Beijing's Daxing airport sees record entries, exits of foreigners

Travelers pass through customs at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Daxing International Airport has seen the number of foreign travelers passing through immigration there surpassing 1 million this year, marking a new record for the annual number of entries and exits of foreign nationals at this airport.

The record number confirmed on Friday by the immigration inspection station at the airport was achieved following the introduction of a series of policies aimed at facilitating the entry of foreigners, including an increase in the number of countries enjoying visa-free status, which has attracted travelers from around the world to China.

The international flight network provided by the airport is continuously being expanded. It currently offers flights to 43 international and regional destinations spanning 25 countries and regions across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, according to the airport.

During the winter-spring flight season, the airport plans to open new routes to cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Vientiane and Casablanca. It also plans to launch flights to Africa and North America, and to increase the frequency of flights to the Middle East and Russia, thereby further enhancing international flight options.

Beijing's Daxing airport is also one of the nine ports approved by the National Immigration Administration to allow foreign nationals 24-hour direct transit without having to undergo border check procedures.

