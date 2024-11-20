Direct flight to link China's Shaanxi with Japan's Nagoya
XI'AN, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A new air route will be launched between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Japan's Nagoya in December.
According to Xi'an Xianyang International Airport and the China Eastern Airlines' branch in Xi'an, the route will be launched on Dec. 20, with round-trip flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Outbound flights will depart from Xi'an at 1:30 p.m. Beijing time and arrive in Nagoya at 6:15 p.m. local time. The return flights will depart from Nagoya at 7:15 p.m. local time and arrive in Xi'an at 11:25 p.m. Beijing time.
After the opening of the route, China Eastern Airlines will operate two routes between Xi'an and Japan, linking the Chinese city with Tokyo and Nagoya.
As one of China's important aviation hubs, Xi'an will continuously enhance and optimize its international flight network, providing travelers with more convenient and efficient travel experiences, according to the airport.
