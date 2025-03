Blueberries enter harvest season in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:56, March 20, 2025

Photo shows freshly picked blueberries at a planting base located in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

In March, farmers are busy picking and packing blueberries at 11 automated greenhouses at a planting base located in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The planting base uses digital technology, allowing fertilization and drip irrigation to be controlled via smartphone. It spans over 30 mu (2 hectares), with a second phase currently underway.

The base uses a substrate potting system, with each pot fitted with four drip arrows. Pipes connect the pots, delivering water to ensure precise control of irrigation and nutrients while saving costs.

