China responds to Putin-Trump call
(Xinhua) 16:11, March 19, 2025
BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China has advocated resolving the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and negotiation from the very beginning, and is pleased to see all efforts towards a ceasefire as a necessary step towards peace, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
The White House said in a statement that the two leaders agreed that the three-year Ukraine conflict needs to end with a lasting peace, and the two leaders stressed the need for improved U.S.-Russia relations.
