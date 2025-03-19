Chinese delegation visits Peru
LIMA, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Ma Hui, vice minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Peru from Sunday to Tuesday.
During the visit, Ma met with President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana and leaders of Peru's major political parties.
Ma delivered a speech at the International Institute of Governance, highlighting China-Peru relations and China's development.
The two sides reaffirmed the strong foundation of their friendship and expressed their commitment to implementing the important consensus reached by their heads of state.
They pledged to enhance mutual political trust, deepen practical cooperation and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation so as to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.
