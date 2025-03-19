China donates medical supplies to Sao Tome and Principe

SAO TOME, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government donated a batch of medical supplies to Sao Tome and Principe during a handover ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The supplies included essential medicines, basic surgical tools, and routine examination equipment.

Celso Matos, Sao Tome and Principe's minister of health, praised China as a "reliable partner" in the country's healthcare development.

Noting that the supplies would help ease shortages, the minister voiced hope for continued medical cooperation between the two sides.

Xu Yingzhen, Chinese ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe, reaffirmed China's commitment to deepening cooperation, particularly in technical exchanges and training of healthcare professionals, to protect the lives and health of local people.

Zhao Linyong, head of the 19th batch of the Chinese medical team in the country, said local health authorities would distribute the supplies to hospitals and clinics nationwide.

In November, China donated medical equipment to the African country, including ventilators, monitors, and central venous catheters, to support intensive care units and surgical procedures.

