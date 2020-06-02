Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to send medical experts to Sao Tome and Principe on COVID-19

(Xinhua)    11:18, June 02, 2020

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has decided to send a team of medical experts to Sao Tome and Principe to support the country in its response to COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Monday.

Zhao said the expert team was organized by the National Health Commission and consisted of experts selected by the Hebei Provincial Health Commission.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York