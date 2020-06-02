China to send medical experts to Sao Tome and Principe on COVID-19

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has decided to send a team of medical experts to Sao Tome and Principe to support the country in its response to COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Monday.
Zhao said the expert team was organized by the National Health Commission and consisted of experts selected by the Hebei Provincial Health Commission.
