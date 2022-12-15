Chinese premier sends congratulations to Sao Tome and Principe's new PM

Xinhua) 08:46, December 15, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has recently congratulated Patrice Trovoada on his taking office as Sao Tome and Principe's prime minister.

In his message, Li said that since the resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Sao Tome and Principe, bilateral relations have enjoyed sound and smooth development, with deepening political mutual trust and continuous progress of mutually beneficial cooperation, bringing benefits to the people of the two countries.

Noting that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, Li said that China is ready to work with Sao Tome and Principe to push for new progress in their comprehensive partnership and bring more benefits to the two countries and their people.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)