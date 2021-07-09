Home>>
Chinese solution helps African island country combat malaria
(Xinhua) 14:36, July 09, 2021
In Sao Tome and Principe, a group of Chinese anti-malaria experts has been promoting the "Chinese solution" to help the African island country fight the disease. Their work has been fruitful.
