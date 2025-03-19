China has provided four batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:02, March 19, 2025

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China has provided four batches of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, said Li Ming, spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency, on Monday.

Li made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his expectations for China's help in restoring peace and reconstruction at a press conference in February.

China will continue to be a positive force for world peace and stability and a progressive force for global fairness and justice, Li said.

"We are ready to continue to provide assistance within our capacity according to the wishes of parties involved, which of course includes post-war reconstruction," Li said.

