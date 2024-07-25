Chinese FM stresses strengthening China-Ukraine practical cooperation

GUANGZHOU, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Wednesday, saying that both sides should strengthen practical cooperation in various fields.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has started a new round of deepening reform comprehensively. China's comprehensive promotion of Chinese modernization will bring new opportunities to people of all countries, Wang added.

Noting that Ukraine was one of the first countries to support and participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang said China has been Ukraine's largest trading partner and the biggest export destination for Ukrainian agricultural products in recent years. In the first half of 2024, bilateral trade volume recorded a momentum of rapid growth, showing the space and potential of bilateral cooperation.

The two sides should capitalize on the role of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, he said, adding that China will continue to expand grain imports from Ukraine and jointly maintain smooth logistics channels and international food security.

Wang thanked the Ukrainian side for its assistance in the evacuation of Chinese citizens, especially international students, in the early stage of the conflict in Ukraine, and expressed the hope that Ukraine will continue to take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Ukraine.

