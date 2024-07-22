Ukrainian foreign minister to visit China: FM spokesperson

July 22, 2024

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit China from July 23 to 26, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

