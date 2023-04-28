Home>>
China welcomes appointment of new Ukrainian ambassador: FM
(Xinhua) 10:13, April 28, 2023
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the appointment of the new Ukrainian ambassador to China, and stands ready to facilitate the ambassador's performance of his duties, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.
Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the news that Pavlo Riabikin, former Ukrainian minister for strategic industries, had been appointed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukraine's new ambassador to China.
