Chinese envoy calls for efforts to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:17, November 01, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The Ukraine crisis continues to drag on with millions of people displaced and with the humanitarian situation on the ground worrisome, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

There are no winners in war or conflict, which will only bring suffering to innocent people. The escalating conflict in Ukraine has already resulted in the destruction of critical civil infrastructure and shortages of water, electricity, heating, and other supplies in many conflict zones. With another winter approaching, the local population will experience the dual challenges of the flames of war and severe cold. China is deeply saddened and concerned about this, he told the Security Council.

"China reiterates its call on the parties to the conflict to comply strictly with international humanitarian law, abide by the principles of necessity, distinction and proportionality, and make every effort to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," he said.

The international community and humanitarian agencies should step up efforts to provide humanitarian relief to the people affected by the crisis and promote the repair of civilian infrastructure so as to help them tide over the difficulties, he said.

The crisis in Ukraine has affected global food, energy, and financial security, slowed down the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, and impacted the recovery of the world economy and global development, with developing countries bearing the brunt, said Geng. "We call on the countries concerned to revoke unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction measures, maintain the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, minimize the negative spillover effects of the Ukraine crisis and reduce its adverse impact on the general public of all countries."

On the question of Ukraine, China has always called for a cease-fire and an end to the fighting as soon as possible. China has always been committed to promoting peace talks and has always hoped for an early political settlement. China urges the parties concerned to respond positively to the call for peace of the international community, strengthen engagement, garner consensus, and gradually create conditions for the resumption of peace talks as soon as possible, he said.

The countries holding significant sway over the situation should play a constructive role; refrain from exacerbating confrontation, increasing antagonism and prolonging the fighting; and should, instead, create favorable conditions for achieving peace, he said.

China will continue to stand on the side of peace and on the side of dialogue, will keep up contacts and communication with all parties concerned and work for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and the restoration of peace and stability in Europe, said Geng.

