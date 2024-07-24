Ukraine highly appreciates China's positive role in promoting peace, says Ukrainian FM

July 24, 2024

GUANGZHOU, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine highly appreciates China's positive and constructive role in promoting peace and maintaining international order, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said here on Wednesday during his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to a press release on China-Ukraine foreign ministers' talks, Kuleba said the Ukrainian side attaches importance to China's opinions and has carefully studied six common understandings jointly outlined by China and Brazil for a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

The Ukrainian side is willing and ready to conduct dialogue and negotiation with Russia, Kuleba said, adding that negotiations should be rational and substantive and aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

Noting that China is a great country, and Ukraine and China are not only strategic partners but also important economic and trade partners, Kuleba said the Ukrainian side supports China's position on the Taiwan question and will continue to adhere to the one-China policy.

The Ukrainian side hopes to jointly implement the important consensus between the heads of state of China and Ukraine, consolidate political mutual trust, activate cooperation in various fields including economy, trade and agriculture, and strengthen exchanges between the two countries' sister cities.

