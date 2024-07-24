Home>>
Chinese FM calls for healthy, steady development of China-Ukraine ties
(Xinhua) 15:56, July 24, 2024
GUANGZHOU, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba here Wednesday, urging healthy and steady development of bilateral ties.
China and Ukraine are friendly countries, with their strategic partnership established more than a decade ago, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
The two countries have treated each other with mutual respect and equality, and steadily advanced mutually beneficial cooperation, he said.
