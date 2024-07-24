Chinese FM calls for political settlement of Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) July 24, 2024

GUANGZHOU, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Guangzhou on Wednesday, calling for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the Ukraine crisis has entered its third year, and the conflict is still ongoing with risks of escalation and spillover.

Noting that China remains firmly committed to a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Wang said the four principles laid out by President Xi Jinping form China's fundamental approach to finding a solution to the crisis.

On this basis, Wang said that China and Brazil have jointly outlined six common understandings for a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including three principles for managing the conflict, three elements for a peace plan, three humanitarian concerns, as well as important measures to prevent nuclear risks and ensure the stability of industrial and supply chains.

This consensus has garnered widespread support and response from the international community, Wang added.

China believes that all conflicts have to end at the negotiating table, and all disputes must be resolved through political means, Wang said, adding that recently both Ukraine and Russia have shown willingness for negotiations.

"Although the conditions and timing are not yet ripe, we support all efforts conducive to peace and stand ready to continue to play a constructive role for a ceasefire and resumption of peace talks," he said, adding that China is closely following the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the country.

