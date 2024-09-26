China willing to maintain stable development of bilateral ties with Ukraine: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:56, September 26, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Wednesday that China is willing to work together with Ukraine to maintain the momentum of stable development in bilateral relations.

During his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized that China has always advocated for peaceful resolution of conflicts, and this remains true for the Ukraine issue.

China has been closely monitoring the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and has provided four batches of humanitarian aid so far, and is ready to offer additional assistance based on Ukraine's needs, Wang said.

China is also willing to maintain communication with all parties including Ukraine, in an effort to achieve peace at an early date, he added.

Sybiha reiterated Ukraine's adherence to the one-China policy and expressed the willingness to build a strong partnership with China, adding that Ukraine highly values China's stance on the crisis and its efforts for peace.

