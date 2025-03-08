China signs agreements to import Ukrainian peas, wild aquatic products

Xinhua) 10:33, March 08, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun (2nd R), on behalf of China's General Administration of Customs, inks the documents with Serhii Tkachuk (2nd L), head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, in Kiev, Ukraine, on March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Dongxu)

KIEV, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Ukraine have signed two agreements, paving the way for Ukrainian peas and wild aquatic products to enter the Chinese market, said the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine late Thursday.

On behalf of China's General Administration of Customs, Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun inked the documents on Thursday with Serhii Tkachuk, head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

China-Ukraine agricultural cooperation potential is huge as the two countries are highly complementary in this sector, said Ma at the signing ceremony, adding that China is willing to further strengthen collaboration with Ukraine for the benefit of both nations.

The two agreements, he said, will further expand farm product trade and cooperation, contributing to the China-Ukraine strategic partnership.

Vitaliy Koval, Ukraine's agrarian policy and food minister, who also attended the signing ceremony, underscored China's role as the world's largest importer of agricultural products, Ukraine's top trading partner, and a key market for its agricultural exports. He expressed his confidence that the agreements would help expand agricultural trade between the two countries.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)