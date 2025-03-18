Trump's economic approval rating hits record low: NBC poll

Xinhua) 13:44, March 18, 2025

NEW YORK, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The latest NBC News poll showed that U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating on economy has hit a record low.

The poll showed that 54 percent of voters disapprove of Trump's early job performance on the economy, while 55 percent disapprove of his way of handling inflation and the cost of living.

Driven in part by a pessimistic shift among Democrats since Trump's election, only 18 percent of voters rate the economy as "excellent" or "good," it said.

NBC News said that Trump is confronting jittery markets and businesses amid his early moves to put tariffs on U.S. neighbors and other allies, and he also faces questions from voters about whether he is sufficiently focused on their core issue of costs as he pursues other projects like reshaping the federal bureaucracy.

Trump's job approval rating reached his best-ever mark of 47 percent as president, though again, 51 percent of the voters disapprove of his performance, according to the poll.

