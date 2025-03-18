"No guarantees" of no recession under Trump, says U.S. treasury secretary

Xinhua) 09:23, March 18, 2025

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Xinhua) -- There are "no guarantees" that the U.S. economy would not face a recession during U.S. President Donald Trump's tenure, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with NBC on Sunday.

When asked whether he could ensure no recession under the Trump administration, Bessent responded, "There are no guarantees. Who would have predicted COVID?"

Bessent, speaking to NBC's "Meet the Press," noted that the U.S. government is working on robust policies, and there could be some adjustments in the economy.

He also dismissed concerns about a potential recession stemming from such adjustments, saying, "We are going to have a transition, and we are not going to have a crisis."

Recently, U.S. stock markets saw a sharp decline amid uncertainties caused by Trump's frequently changing policies, including tariff threats against major trading partners such as Mexico and Canada. This has led to a significant drop in investor confidence and increased concerns about a possible recession.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)