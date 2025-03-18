"No guarantees" of no recession under Trump, says U.S. treasury secretary
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Xinhua) -- There are "no guarantees" that the U.S. economy would not face a recession during U.S. President Donald Trump's tenure, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with NBC on Sunday.
When asked whether he could ensure no recession under the Trump administration, Bessent responded, "There are no guarantees. Who would have predicted COVID?"
Bessent, speaking to NBC's "Meet the Press," noted that the U.S. government is working on robust policies, and there could be some adjustments in the economy.
He also dismissed concerns about a potential recession stemming from such adjustments, saying, "We are going to have a transition, and we are not going to have a crisis."
Recently, U.S. stock markets saw a sharp decline amid uncertainties caused by Trump's frequently changing policies, including tariff threats against major trading partners such as Mexico and Canada. This has led to a significant drop in investor confidence and increased concerns about a possible recession.
Photos
- Tea harvesting begins in Qiandao Lake region, E China's Zhejiang
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
Related Stories
- Trump says he ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against Houthis in Yemen
- At least 16 killed as storms, tornadoes sweep through central, southern U.S.
- Interview: Former "economic hitman" unveils how U.S. hunts emerging markets
- Explainer: Facts about latest U.S. attacks on Yemen's Houthis
- Tariff turmoil sparks Trumpcession fears
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.