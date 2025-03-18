U.S. military conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held Red Sea port city

Xinhua) 09:12, March 18, 2025

Demonstrators participate in a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 17, 2025. On Monday, tens of thousands of people gathered in a massive rally in Sanaa, protesting against U.S. airstrikes in northern Yemen that have led to dozens of deaths. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

SANAA, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. military launched a new wave of airstrikes on Yemen, targeting several sites in and around the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah Monday evening, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said.

"One airstrike targeted the Al-Arj area in Bajil district, east of the city, while another series of airstrikes hit and destroyed the Al-Habashi iron factory in the Salif district, northwest of the city," the TV channel reported.

Residents described the airstrikes as extremely violent with explosions heard from miles away.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of the damage.

On Monday, thousands of people gathered in a massive rally at Sabeen Square in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa, protesting against U.S. airstrikes in northern Yemen that have led to dozens of deaths.

Demonstrators, with many carrying snipers and Kalashnikov rifles, chanted slogans denouncing the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which ordered the airstrike campaign on Houthi targets starting Saturday evening.

"Death to America, death to Israel," protesters cried at the square decorated by huge billboards showing the group's leader, and other leaders from what the group called the "resistance axis."

Addressing the crowd, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the group's supreme revolutionary committee, said the group views the U.S. operations as "aggression and terrorism, and we will confront escalation with escalation."

Over the past two days, dozens of Houthi-controlled military sites, as well as dozens of residential houses, have been targeted and bombed by U.S. fighter jets across Sanaa, and several other northern and western provinces under Houthi control.

Many families have fled the capital for fear of their lives.

According to the latest statement from the Houthi-run Health Ministry, the death toll from the U.S. airstrikes has increased to 53, including five children and two women. Search operations under the rubble of residential buildings were still ongoing.

In a televised speech Sunday, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi threatened to launch attacks targeting U.S. naval and commercial ships if the U.S. military continued to conduct airstrikes on Houthi-held areas.

The White House on Sunday said in a televised statement that the U.S. military targeted and killed several senior Houthi leaders during the airstrikes. The Houthi group has yet to comment.

The U.S. airstrikes began Saturday evening as Trump vowed to continue air attacks until the Houthis stopped attacking international shipping lines and ships.

He also warned the Houthis that if they do not stop their attacks "starting today ... hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before."

The renewed conflict comes after Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, coinciding with the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

On Tuesday, the Houthi group announced that it would resume launching attacks against any Israeli ship in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the crossings of the Gaza Strip are reopened and aid allowed in.

From November 2023 to Jan. 19, the Houthi group launched dozens of drone and rocket attacks against Israel-linked ships and Israeli cities to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The attacks later expanded to include U.S. and British ships after the U.S.-British navy coalition started to intervene, launching air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.

Demonstrators participate in a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 17, 2025. On Monday, tens of thousands of people gathered in a massive rally in Sanaa, protesting against U.S. airstrikes in northern Yemen that have led to dozens of deaths. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Demonstrators participate in a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 17, 2025. On Monday, tens of thousands of people gathered in a massive rally in Sanaa, protesting against U.S. airstrikes in northern Yemen that have led to dozens of deaths. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Demonstrators participate in a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 17, 2025. On Monday, tens of thousands of people gathered in a massive rally in Sanaa, protesting against U.S. airstrikes in northern Yemen that have led to dozens of deaths. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)